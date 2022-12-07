LawCall
Careers
Ask the Experts
Miskelly Season of Giving
Magic of Lights
WLBT Holiday Gift Guide

3 SU Human Jukebox band members killed while changing tire along interstate, officials say

Three members of the Southern University Human Jukebox Marching Band were killed in a crash in Natchitoches Parish on Tuesday night.
By Bria Gremillion
Published: Dec. 7, 2022 at 9:18 AM CST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NATCHITOCHES PARISH, La. (WAFB) - Three members of the Southern University Human Jukebox Marching Band were killed in a crash in Natchitoches Parish on Tuesday night (Dec. 6).

The Natchitoches Parish Sheriff’s Office confirmed multiple agencies responded to a major two-vehicle crash on I-49 (northbound), north of Powhatan just before 8 p.m.

Director of Bands at Southern University and A&M College, Kedric Taylor, confirmed three students passed away in the crash. Two of the students were tuba players and the other was a percussionist.

Dylan Young, Broderick Moore, and Tyran Williams
Dylan Young, Broderick Moore, and Tyran Williams(WAFB)

Louisiana State Police identified the victims as Broderick Moore, 19, of Cedar Hill, Texas; Tyran Williams, 19, of Dallas, Texas; and Dylan Young, 21, of Dallas, Texas.

Information provided by Louisiana State Police:

The initial investigation revealed that a 1999 Jeep Laredo was stalled on the northbound shoulder of I-49. The occupants of the Jeep were attempting to change a flat tire on the vehicle. For reasons still under investigation, a northbound 1997 Freightliner, driven by 62-year-old Clyde Gay of Coushatta, drifted onto the northbound shoulder, struck the left side of the Jeep and impacted all three pedestrians.Williams, Young, and Moore sustained fatal injuries and were pronounced dead on scene. Gay, who was restrained, sustained no injuries. Routine toxicology tests are pending. The crash remains under investigation.

New details released from Louisiana State Police.

Southern University President, Dennis Shields, issued a statement on the students’ deaths Wednesday morning.

Young and Moore’s previous high school band also offered their condolences.

Gov. John Bel Edwards and Baton Rouge Mayor-President Sharon Weston Broome posted their condolences on social media.

LSU’s Golden Band paid their respects to the Human Jukebox in a post on social media.

Troopers with Louisiana State Police are still investigating the wreck.

Additional information will be provided as it becomes available.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Starkville Academy football player passes away at 16
Starkville Academy football player passes away at 16
The Simpson County Sheriff’s Department didn’t say what prompted the argument, but...
Mendenhall High student stabbed multiple times during school fight
Shaquille Smith ,27, of Greenwood, Mississippi.
Mississippi man arrested, charged after Walgreens employee raped at gunpoint
Emily Seiforth-Sanders
Woman who purchased Metrocenter arrested for defaulting on restitution in 2013 conviction
Jackson woman robbed at gunpoint at ATM on Terry Road

Latest News

MHP says a 2016 Hyundai Sonata driven by 30-year-old Joanna Cross of Columbia, was traveling...
Bicyclist killed in Walthall County crash
Chris Williamson, 36
Silver Alert issued for missing Pearl man with ‘multiple’ medical conditions
According to court documents, Anthony Lee Holder, 21, carjacked a victim at gunpoint on...
Jackson man sentenced to 6 years in prison for armed carjacking
The inaugural class of Gray Media Training Center interns will graduate Wednesday.
Gray Media Training Center honors inaugural class at ceremony