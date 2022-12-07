3 SU Human Jukebox band members killed while changing tire along interstate, officials say

NATCHITOCHES PARISH, La. (WAFB) - Three members of the Southern University Human Jukebox Marching Band were killed in a crash in Natchitoches Parish on Tuesday night (Dec. 6).

The Natchitoches Parish Sheriff’s Office confirmed multiple agencies responded to a major two-vehicle crash on I-49 (northbound), north of Powhatan just before 8 p.m.

Director of Bands at Southern University and A&M College, Kedric Taylor, confirmed three students passed away in the crash. Two of the students were tuba players and the other was a percussionist.

Dylan Young, Broderick Moore, and Tyran Williams (WAFB)

Louisiana State Police identified the victims as Broderick Moore, 19, of Cedar Hill, Texas; Tyran Williams, 19, of Dallas, Texas; and Dylan Young, 21, of Dallas, Texas.

Information provided by Louisiana State Police:

The initial investigation revealed that a 1999 Jeep Laredo was stalled on the northbound shoulder of I-49. The occupants of the Jeep were attempting to change a flat tire on the vehicle. For reasons still under investigation, a northbound 1997 Freightliner, driven by 62-year-old Clyde Gay of Coushatta, drifted onto the northbound shoulder, struck the left side of the Jeep and impacted all three pedestrians.Williams, Young, and Moore sustained fatal injuries and were pronounced dead on scene. Gay, who was restrained, sustained no injuries. Routine toxicology tests are pending. The crash remains under investigation.

Southern University President, Dennis Shields, issued a statement on the students’ deaths Wednesday morning.

Young and Moore’s previous high school band also offered their condolences.

It is with heavy hearts that tonight 2 of our #RedArmyBand alumni lost their lives. Dylan Young, CHHS C/O2020 & Brody Moore, CHHS C/O2022. Both were members of the @SU_HumanJukebox .

Tyron Williams 2nd yr percussionist of the Human Juke Box also succumbed to his injuries. pic.twitter.com/FJQ5FTMUW6 — Cedar Hill Band (@RedArmyBandCHHS) December 7, 2022

Gov. John Bel Edwards and Baton Rouge Mayor-President Sharon Weston Broome posted their condolences on social media.

Please join me in praying for the families of Dylan Young, Brody Moore and Tyron Williams, their fellow band members, friends and all who knew and loved them. #lagov — Gov. John Bel Edwards (@LouisianaGov) December 7, 2022

LSU’s Golden Band paid their respects to the Human Jukebox in a post on social media.

Troopers with Louisiana State Police are still investigating the wreck.

Additional information will be provided as it becomes available.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

