$1 million lottery ticket sold in Hazlehurst, Mississippi

A steady stream of customers visited this Jackson, Miss., convenience store, in search of scratch-off tickets, Monday, Nov. 25, 2019.(Rogelio V. Solis | AP)
By WLBT Staff
Published: Dec. 7, 2022 at 9:55 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Christmas came early for two Mississippi Lottery players.

Two people hit it big playing separate games in Tuesday’s drawings, and one of the players was just $1 away from a $3 million payday.

The big winner won $1 million by matching all five white balls with the Mega Millions® drawing.

The lucky ticket was purchased from Phillips 66 Food Plaza in Hazlehurst. The numbers drawn were 15-16-19-28-47 with a Mega Ball of 13 and a Megaplier of 3. The player did not purchase the Megaplier. For an additional dollar, he or she could have tripled their $1 million win to $3 million.

This is the second million-dollar winner of 2022 from the Mississippi Lottery. The first winner also won $1 million playing Mega Millions in January.

Another player won $55,000 from the Mississippi Match 5 drawing on Tuesday. The player purchased the winning ticket from Thind Bros. on Beasley Road in Jackson. The numbers drawn were 4-11-19-25 and 29.

