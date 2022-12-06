Vicksburg man sentenced to 8 years in federal prison for firearm violations

VICKSBURG, Miss. (WLBT) - A Vicksburg man was sentenced to eight years in federal prison.

Cadrius Baker, 24, attempted to purchase a firearm from a Vicksburg retailer on February 26, 2020, according to evidence presented at trial.

Baker then filled out and signed ATF Form 4473, which is an official form used for background checks for firearm sales.

A press release says Baker marked that he was then not under indictment for a felony crime, whereas in truth and in fact, he was under two separate felony indictments. The firearm sale was denied.

In January 2017, a background check revealed that a Warren County grand jury returned a three-count indictment against Baker and two others for conspiracy to commit a felony, aggravated assault, and armed carjacking.

According to a press release, Baker was indicted again by a Warren County grand jury for vehicle burglary in July 2017.

Narcotics officers with the Vicksburg Police Department observed Baker in March of 2020 conducting drug transactions in a parking lot in Vicksburg.

A press release says that there was a bride pursuit, but Baker was eventually stopped and found in possession of a firearm.

He was charged in a federal indictment and found guilty in U.S. District Court.

