Things To Know Tuesday, December 6

1. Bond denied for man accused of killing JSU student

Randall Smith (Mississippi Department of Public Safety)

Hinds County Judge Johnny McDaniels denied bond for Randall Smith during a hearing Monday morning. Smith is behind bars charged with murder in the death of 22-year-old Flynn Brown of New Jersey. Brown, a JSU student, was shot and found inside a Dodge Challenger on campus Friday. The incident happened just before 8 a.m. The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation said it’s working with Jackson State University Police to investigate the homicide. No details nor motives were released about the case.

2. DOJ appointee eyes 1-year window for Jackson water upgrades

This is an aerial view of of the City of Jackson's O.B. Curtis Water Plant in Ridgeland, Miss., Thursday, Sept. 1, 2022. (Steve Helber | AP)

The manager appointed by the U.S. Department of Justice to oversee reforms to the beleaguered water system in Mississippi’s capital city said he hopes to wrap up work in one year or less. Ted Henifin outlined his intended time frame during a news conference Monday, echoing the Justice Department’s order appointing him as interim manager of the Jackson water system. The order sets 12 months for Henifin to implement 13 projects for improving the system’s near-term stability. Henifin’s work begins after the Justice Department won a federal judge’s approval last week to carry out a rare intervention to fix Jackson’s water system, which nearly collapsed in late summer and continues to struggle.

3. Jefferson Davis County H.S. students protest after principal is “reassigned”

Students at Jefferson Davis County High School protested Monday after their former principal was let go suddenly on Friday, December 2. The students could be heard yelling “No Young, No Class” inside the school Monday morning. Students said they won’t stop fighting until the former principal returns to school grounds. “We need to succeed in life, and Mr. Young gave us that foundation that we can walk on. So I just feel like they’re knocking us all down when they take Mr. Young out the school district,” 11th-grader Prince Copeland said. Frustrated and heartbroken students marched the halls of Jefferson Davis County High School, all with one mission: to bring Principal Robert Young back.

