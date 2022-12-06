LawCall
Careers
Ask the Experts
Miskelly Season of Giving
Magic of Lights
WLBT Holiday Gift Guide

Tattoos, social media help identify dismembered body found in Pearl River County

Tattoos and social media helped investigators identify the dismembered body found inside a...
Tattoos and social media helped investigators identify the dismembered body found inside a toolbox in Pearl River County.(MGN Online)
By WLOX Staff
Published: Dec. 6, 2022 at 10:56 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PEARL RIVER COUNTY, Miss. (WLOX) - Tattoos and social media helped investigators identify the dismembered body found inside a toolbox in Pearl River County.

Coroner Derek Turnage said the victim was Seth Coulter Odom, 24, from Poplarville. The autopsy was set to be complete Tuesday. So far, an exact cause of death has not been determined.

Odom’s body was discovered Saturday morning around 10am inside a large plastic toolbox on Burge and Reyer Road in rural Pearl River County.

“We made the determination it was best to extricate the body in a controlled environment, so we made arrangements to bring the toolbox to the State Medical Examiner’s Office in Biloxi,” Turnage said.

Investigators worked with the Pearl River County Sheriff’s Department and the State Medical Examiner’s Office to research and identify Odom’s numerous tattoos. Using social media and other sources, Turnage said they were able to find matching photos to help identify Odom.

Investigators are still working to determine when Odom died, but Turnage said it’s likely he was dead about a week, perhaps a few days longer, when he was found.

Want more WLOX news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WLOX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

4 Mississippi schools receive bowl game destinations
4 Mississippi schools receive bowl game destinations
Randall Smith
Bond denied for man accused of killing JSU student
George Robinson, Jr.
Suspect dead after barricading self inside Marshall Co. home
(AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis)
JSU fans reflect on Coach Prime’s tenure in the capital city
FILE - In this Jan. 5, 2015 file photo, Kirstie Alley attends the fourth season premiere of...
Kirstie Alley, Emmy-winning ‘Cheers’ star, dies at 71

Latest News

Jayson Galang, Jr.
Brandon man convicted of sexual battery given 30 years
The Simpson County Sheriff’s Department didn’t say what prompted the argument, but...
Mendenhall High student stabbed multiple times during school fight
Miss. child accidentally shoots sibling; toddler in serious but stable condition
Miss. child accidentally shoots sibling; toddler in serious but stable condition
Things To Know
Things To Know Tuesday, December 6