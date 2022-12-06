Starkville Academy football player passes away at 16

LawCall
By WLBT Staff
Published: Dec. 6, 2022 at 2:50 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
STARKVILLE, Miss. (WLBT) - A Starkville Academy student passed away at the age of 16. Walker Farriel Montgomery died on December 1 with his funeral being held on December 5.

According to his obituary, Montgomery excelled in both academics and football, and had “an innate and boundless appreciation and love for the outdoors.”

He is survived by his parents and three siblings.

The tenth-grader was “kind-hearted, hardworking, and a dear friend” Starkville Academy wrote in a post on their Facebook page, while also stating that they are praying for his family during this time.

