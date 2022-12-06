LawCall
Careers
Ask the Experts
Miskelly Season of Giving
Magic of Lights
WLBT Holiday Gift Guide

Parents charged with murder in death of 7-month-old

Parents charged with murder in death of 7-month-old
Parents charged with murder in death of 7-month-old(Panola County)
By Myracle Evans
Published: Dec. 6, 2022 at 12:56 PM CST|Updated: 20 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PANOLA CO., Miss. (WMC) - Two parents are charged with capital murder in the death of their 7-month-old.

Kevin Bruce and Jana Bruce were charged about six months after Kevin Nicholas Bruce Jr. died.

It is unclear how the infant died.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Starkville Academy football player passes away at 16
Starkville Academy football player passes away at 16
The Simpson County Sheriff’s Department didn’t say what prompted the argument, but...
Mendenhall High student stabbed multiple times during school fight
Shaquille Smith ,27, of Greenwood, Mississippi.
Mississippi man arrested, charged after Walgreens employee raped at gunpoint
Jackson woman robbed at gunpoint at ATM on Terry Road
Tattoos and social media helped investigators identify the dismembered body found inside a...
Tattoos, social media help identify dismembered body found in Pearl River County

Latest News

JPD asking for help to ID man accused of auto burglary
JPD asking for help to ID man accused of auto burglary, various crimes
Unsettled weather patterns are on the way for us this weekend. Strong storms returning Tuesday...
Branden Walker's First Alert Forecast
Illegal dumping creating an eyesore and concerns for one Jackson pastor
Crews tear down old OYO hotel as part of state’s efforts to spruce up area around fairgrounds
Investigative television reporters, photographers and producers listen during seminar in...
WLBT/Gray Television host training workshop for investigative reporting