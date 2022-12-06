LawCall
Natchez mayor breaks tie to appoint first female interim police chief

Cal Green
Cal Green(Natchez Mayor Office)
By Patrice Clark
Published: Dec. 6, 2022 at 5:27 PM CST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
NATCHEZ, Miss. (WLBT) - City leaders appointed a new interim police chief to help keep the city safe.

Commander Cal Green will temporally lead the Natchez Police Department. She is the first female interim police chief in the city’s history.

Green was appointed during a special called meeting Tuesday afternoon.

When the selection came to a vote, the Board of Aldermen was split, 3 On Your Side was told. Mayor Dan Gibson broke the tie vote to choose Green.

She worked for the Natchez Police Department from 1997 to 2004. Green then went on to work for the Adams County Sheriff’s Office as a lieutenant for 17 years before returning to the Natchez Police Department last year.

Green will take over for former chief Joseph Daughtry, Sr. He was recently hired as the police chief in the city of Columbus.

