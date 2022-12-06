LawCall
Careers
Ask the Experts
Miskelly Season of Giving
Magic of Lights
WLBT Holiday Gift Guide

Miss. child accidentally shoots sibling; toddler in serious but stable condition

Miss. child accidentally shoots sibling; toddler in serious but stable condition
Miss. child accidentally shoots sibling; toddler in serious but stable condition(WCBI)
By WLBT Staff
Published: Dec. 6, 2022 at 10:10 AM CST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONROE COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – A two-year-old Monroe County boy is in serious but stable condition at UAB Hospital following an accidental shooting.

Monroe County deputies responded to the shooting call around noon on Sunday in the Lackey community.

Sheriff Kevin Crook said the child was accidentally shot by his older sibling, also a toddler. Crook said there were adults at home when the accident happened.

The sheriff said his investigators have talked to everyone on the scene. No charges will be filed.

Family member Makayla Cole asked for prayers for the mom and the entire family.

“She’s heartbroken. She’s upset. She’s stressed about Christmas, bills, and all of that. She’s gotta get four kids back at home that she is worried about. We are all heartbroken over it. We have bracelets we’re getting ready to sell... We just need prayers; as much as we can,” said Cole.

The mother of the child told WCBI News that the toddler was coming out of sedation. She said his doctors want him awake and hope to take the breathing tube out. She said the nurses can move him and turn him.

Sheriff Crook encourages anyone with firearms to be sure they are stored out of reach of minors.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

4 Mississippi schools receive bowl game destinations
4 Mississippi schools receive bowl game destinations
Randall Smith
Bond denied for man accused of killing JSU student
George Robinson, Jr.
Suspect dead after barricading self inside Marshall Co. home
(AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis)
JSU fans reflect on Coach Prime’s tenure in the capital city
FILE - In this Jan. 5, 2015 file photo, Kirstie Alley attends the fourth season premiere of...
Kirstie Alley, Emmy-winning ‘Cheers’ star, dies at 71

Latest News

Today at 11 - WLBT
Things To Know
Things To Know Tuesday, December 6
Rain chances increasing throughout the area overnight going into Friday morning as another cold...
Branden
Vicksburg man sentenced to 8 years in federal prison for firearm violations