Mendenhall High student stabbed multiple times during school fight

The Simpson County Sheriff’s Department didn’t say what prompted the argument, but investigators said the injured student suffered multiple stab wounds and had to be taken to a nearby hospital.(MGN)
By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Dec. 6, 2022 at 11:11 AM CST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
SIMPSON CO. Miss. (WLBT) - A restroom fight between two teenage girls escalated to a stabbing Tuesday morning at Mendenhall High School.

It happened around 8 a.m.

The Simpson County Sheriff’s Department didn’t say what prompted the argument, but investigators said the injured student suffered multiple stab wounds and had to be taken to a nearby hospital.

The injured girl is in stable condition and talking.

The other student was taken into custody and will be transported to a detention center pending an appearance in Simpson County Youth Court.

School officials along with sheriff’s investigators will continue investigating this incident.

