Knox the ‘beloved’ giraffe dies at Jackson Zoo

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A mainstay of the Jackson Zoo has died. The City of Jackson says “Knox,” the giraffe, died Monday.

Thousands of visitors to the Jackson Zoo had the chance to see Knox during his seven-year stay.

Zookeepers and staff welcomed the 11-month-old giraffe from the Caldwell Zoo in Tyler, Texas in 2015.

“We are deeply saddened by the passing of a beloved zoo animal,” said Mayor Chokwe Antar Lumumba. “Knox brought joy to many, many zoo visitors over the years. Our thoughts are with our dedicated zoo staff who commit themselves to taking care of these majestic animals on a daily basis.”

A necropsy report will determine the exact cause of death. It will be performed by Veterinarian Dr. Michael Holifield with All About Animal, Inc.

The lifespan of a giraffe is typically between 20 to 27 years in human care, according to The Denver Zoo.

