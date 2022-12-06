First Alert Forecast:

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The front that came through Saturday as a cold front, has retreated to north Mississippi and now we are back in the warm air. While our average high is 62 this time of year, our temperatures this week will be in the upper 70s and lower 80s. There may be a few stray showers, in between mostly cloudy skies, almost every day this week. A stronger front will move in Friday, giving us a better chance for showers going into this weekend, along with colder temperatures, but still relatively warm for this time of year. No severe weather is anticipated this week. Today’s high reached 71 degrees after a morning low of 57 degrees. Also, while hurricane season ended November 30th, there is a disturbed area of weather in the middle of the Atlantic that may become a depression this week, but it will have no impact on our region.

