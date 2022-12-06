LawCall
First Alert Forecast: Warm temperatures continue throughout the area on this Tuesday. Looking forward to another cold front, which is expected to move in Thursday night.

Temperatures warming up through Thursday as Highs reach back into the low 80s. Our next cold front builds Thursday into Friday, with rain chances increasing overnight into Friday morning. Highs return to the low 70s for Friday. Highs back in the 60s for the weekend.(WLBT)
By Branden Walker
Published: Dec. 6, 2022 at 8:38 AM CST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Good morning!

This Tuesday.

Cloudy skies continue for us this early morning and some fog may be present throughout the viewing area. Temperatures this morning are pretty warm as we sit near the upper 60s to start things off.

Highs look to top out to the upper 70s, with a mixture of sunshine and clouds. Lows fall to the 60s tonight.

Wednesday, our warming trend continues with Highs into the upper 70s and lower 80s. Record temps could be broken in areas near the delta region between Tuesday and Thursday as Highs reach near the 80s and in the 80s. Lows on Wednesday night fall to the low 60s.

Rain chances increasing throughout the area overnight going into Friday morning as another cold front moves into the South.

Thursday, temperatures continue to warm into the low 80s for Highs with partly sunny skies. Thursday night Another front will approach and this will bring rain chances back into the forecast. Overnight going into Friday we could see a few storms develop with light to moderate rainfall.

Heading into the weekend:

A cold front will move back into the area as we head into Friday. This will help temperatures fall back into the middle to upper 60s. Friday holds a 30% chance of showers, with Highs nearing the low 70s, and mostly cloudy skies.

Saturday and Sunday, our rain chances continue, but our storm development happens on Sunday. a 50% chance of storms on Sunday.

