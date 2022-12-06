LawCall
First Alert Forecast: breezy, warm weather likely through mid-week

Slight drop in temperatures by late week
Slight drop in temperatures by late week(WLBT)
By Peyton Garrison
Published: Dec. 6, 2022 at 11:54 AM CST
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A warm, breezy afternoon is ahead of us as temperatures soar to the upper 70s to near 80 degrees. This will be with the help of a gusty south wind around 25 MPH. Otherwise, besides a rogue shower chance, mostly quiet conditions are expected again today as clouds stream in overhead. Our weather will remain on the mild side throughout this evening/overnight with low temperatures only in the middle 60s.

Wednesday will almost be a repeat of today’s weather. Warmer than average highs in the upper 70s to lower 80s are likely during the afternoon hours. There will also be around a 20% chance for an isolated shower throughout the day, but most spots will stay dry.

A slightly better chance for rain will arrive overnight Thursday into Friday as a cold front swings in. This front will help knock back temperatures a bit for Friday and over the weekend. By the time we get to this weekend, rain and storm chances will increase even move across the region with a front nearby. Unsettled weather looks to continue in the forecast early next week as a stronger cold front tracks in.

