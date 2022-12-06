LawCall
First Alert Forecast:

By Dave Roberts
Published: Dec. 6, 2022 at 5:46 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Unseasonably warm weather continues in the forecast.  The record high is 84 Wednesday and 82 Thursday.  While temperatures should reach the lower 80s both days, we will continue to have mostly cloudy skies and just breaks of sunshine from time to time.  A few showers also remain possible.  Temperatures will trend cooler Friday through this weekend with highs near 70 degrees and lows in the 50s.  A better chance for rain arrives Sunday, while the threat of thunderstorms is a possibility Tuesday or Wednesday of next week.  A severe threat is also emerging during that period.  Thereafter, much colder air arrives with highs in the 50s and lows in the 30s.  The average high is 62 and the average low is 40 this time of year.  Sunrise is 6:49am and the sunset is 4:55pm.  Despite hurricane season being over, there is a weak disturbance in the middle of the Atlantic Ocean that has a 50 percent chance for formation as it moves away from us.

