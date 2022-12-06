Brandon man convicted of sexual battery given 30 years

BRANDON, Miss. (WLBT) - A Brandon man who was convicted of sexual battery has been sentenced to thirty years.

The judge suspended ten years of Jayson Galang, Jr.’s sentence, leaving twenty years for him to serve. He will be placed on five years of supervised probation after his release from prison.

Galang will also have to register as a sex offender for the rest of his life.

In 2021, Galang sexually assaulted a woman he knew after forcing himself into her Flowood home.

A jury found Galang guilty after hearing two days of testimony from the victim and the victim’s friend, who spoke to the victim on the night of the assault.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WLBT. All rights reserved.