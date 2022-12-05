Things To Know Monday, December 5

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - If you missed a few of the most important headlines and need to play catch up, no worries. WLBT has gathered some of the top stories from our website to get you up to speed.

1. JSU Men’s Basketball, Coach Mo Williams earns first win of the season

The Jackson State Men’s Basketball program earned their first win of the 2022-23 season and the first win under former NBA All-star and champion, Mo Williams. The Tigers, who have yet to play a home game this season, have played all over the country against top-tier competition, including the No. 10-ranked Indiana Hoosiers and the Michigan Wolverines. Saturday, Jackson State defeated SMU in Dallas, Texas after losing their first six games. Up 30-28 at halftime, the Tigers began the game with the first score and didn’t surrender that lead until the 13:54 minute mark in the second half of the contest, trailing 39-38. JSU fought back and despite missing free throws late in the game, Jackson State secured their first win of the season behind their tough defense, topping the Mustangs 69-68.

2. Coach Prime leaves Jackson State after historic season, takes Colorado head coaching gig

Shortly after winning his second-consecutive Southwestern Athletic Conference Championship, Jackson State Head Coach Deion Sanders told his team in a meeting that he is accepting the head coaching job at the University of Colorado. “I have chosen to accept a job elsewhere [Colorado] next year,” Coach Prime said in a YouTube video. “I’m going to finish what we started. We’re going to dominate. I am going to be here until that end.” JSU beat Southern University 43-24 Saturday in the Mississippi Veterans Memorial Stadium Saturday afternoon to become the first team since 1981 to go undefeated through the conference championship game. Colorado confirmed the hire of Deion Sanders on Twitter after Coach Prime addressed the team about his departure.

3. 4 Mississippi schools receive bowl game destinations

Four Mississippi universities learned their bowl game destinations Sunday afternoon. The FBS schools qualified for bowl eligibility by winning 6 games and Jackson State qualified by winning the Southwestern Athletic Conference Championship during the 2022 college football season. Jackson State will return to Atlanta for its second straight appearance in the Cricket Celebration Bowl. The Tigers will face North Carolina Central in the Mercedes-Benz Stadium, the home of the NFL’s Atlanta Falcons. JSU will look to bring their first Cricket Celebration Bowl trophy to the capital city to cap off their historic season in Coach Prime’s last game as a Tiger. The game will begin at 11 a.m. and will be aired on ABC on Saturday, December 17.

