Tangipahoa sheriff shares sudden loss of deputy to suicide

TANGIPAHOA PARISH, La. (WVUE) - Tragedy has struck communities in Tangipahoa Parish as Sheriff Daniel Edwards shared over the weekend that his office is dealing with the loss of a beloved deputy to suicide.

“The Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff’s Office is mourning the sudden loss of Deputy Myles Ledet, who died of an apparent suicide earlier this afternoon,” Edwards said.

“Deputy Ledet is described by his coworkers as a kind and extremely lovable man,” said Chief Jimmy Travis. “He was the kind of person to give you the shirt off his back,”

Ledet’s law enforcement career began with the Hammond Police Department where he worked as a Corrections Officer before joining the Sheriff’s Office in Patrol. Deputy Ledet also worked for the East Jefferson Levee District Police for several years before returning to our department earlier this year.

Sheriff Edwards asks the public to keep the Ledet family as well as our deputies in your thoughts and prayers as they mourn the loss.

