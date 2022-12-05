LawCall
Suspect dead after barricading self inside Marshall Co. home

By Jacob Gallant
Published: Dec. 5, 2022 at 11:09 AM CST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
MARSHALL CO., Miss. (WMC) - A wanted suspect barricaded himself inside a home in Marshall County on Monday morning, according to law enforcement.

Marshall County Sheriff Kenny Dickerson says the man was locked inside a home in Chulahoma on Hwy 4.

U.S. Marshals, Mississippi Bureau of Investigation and DeSoto County Sheriff’s Department were also called to the scene.

The standoff came to an end when the man committed suicide, US Marshals say.

Nobody else was inside the home at the time of the barricade.

The man has been identified as George Robinson. He was on Mississippi’s most wanted list, accused of sexually assaulting a minor.

Marshals say shots were fired, but officers never returned fire.

