Man killed in crash involving tractor-trailer in Pike County

By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Dec. 5, 2022 at 4:31 PM CST|Updated: 55 minutes ago
PIKE CO., Miss. (WLBT) - A man was killed in a crash involving a tractor-trailer in Pike County.

Mississippi Highway Patrol says 39-year-old Sandy Lumpkin, of Magnolia, was traveling north in the southbound lanes of I-55 in a 2013 Dodge Charger. The vehicle collided with a 2014 International Tractor-Trailer driven by Clifton Bonds, 50, who was traveling south on I-55.

According to MHP, Lumpkin died on the scene. This is an ongoing investigation.

