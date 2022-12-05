First Alert Forecast: warmer temperatures ahead of us this week

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A mostly cloudy and overcast sky will prevail overhead this afternoon as a warm front lifts northward. While there could be a few isolated showers on radar at times, mainly north of I-20, most spots today will stay dry. Highs across central Mississippi will reach the lower 70s as winds flow out of the south. Temperatures won’t be able to cool off much overnight as clouds stick around. Expect overnight lows to only fall to the middle 60s with a slight chance for a shower.

Tuesday will be an even warmer day with the warm front expected to be farther to our north. High temperatures tomorrow afternoon are forecast to peak in the middle to upper 70s, which is well above normal for this time of year.

Temperatures near 80 degrees will continue through the middle to later part of the work week before a cold front dives in Thursday night into Friday morning. Showers along this boundary will be possible during this time. We will cool down a bit to the 60s in the wake of the front by Friday going into the weekend. The chance for rain will become elevated once again over the weekend where another front looks to move in.

