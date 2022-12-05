LawCall
Careers
Ask the Experts
Miskelly Season of Giving
Magic of Lights
WLBT Holiday Gift Guide

First Alert Forecast: Rain chances stay to northern MS, while above-average -temperatures are on the way for central parts of the state!

Warmer temperatures on the way for us throughout the South Mississippi area. Highs reaching...
Warmer temperatures on the way for us throughout the South Mississippi area. Highs reaching back into the upper 70s and low 80s by Thursday. Most of our rain chances are looking to stay towards the north region of Mississippi.(WLBT)
By Branden Walker
Published: Dec. 5, 2022 at 7:17 AM CST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Happy Monday morning!

Going into the workweek

Temperatures will quickly trend up this week as a warm front lifts back to the North.

Highs look to top out in the middle to potentially upper 70s towards the middle of the week. Another front will approach during the middle of the week, and this will keep rain chances in the forecast. We are looking at between a 30 to 40% chance through Tuesday.

Warmer air is on the way as a Warm Front lifts towards the north, bringing warmer air from the Gulf of Mexico. This will help rise temperatures this week.

Tuesday Through Thursday, the heat will turn up. Highs are expected to reach in the upper 70s, with those South of I-20 potentially reaching back in the 80s

Heading into the weekend:

A cold front will move back into the area. This will help temperatures fall

back into the middle to upper 60s. We are also expecting our rain chances to increase across much of the viewing area.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Related Content

Warmer air is on the way as a Warm Front lifts towards the north, bringing warmer air from the...
Branden Walker's First Alert Forecast

Most Read

4 Mississippi schools receive bowl game destinations
4 Mississippi schools receive bowl game destinations
(AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis)
Coach Prime leaves Jackson State after historic season, takes Colorado head coaching gig
Jackson State fans react to death of 22-year-old student
Jackson State fans react to death of 22-year-old student
Man found dead in his living room with gunshot wound
Ohio officials say a man found a decomposing body in the basement of a home recently purchased.
Man finds body of previous homeowner in basement after purchasing house, officials say

Latest News

Warmer air is on the way as a Warm Front lifts towards the north, bringing warmer air from the...
Branden Walker's First Alert Forecast
WLBT at 5p - clipped version
First Alert Forecast:
Highs returning to the upper 70s this week, with some rain chances potential across the...
First Alert Forecast: Cool, cloudy, and dreary this Sunday with Highs reaching the upper 50s. Above-average temperatures return this week, with Highs in the 70s!
Higher temps on the way for us with Highs reaching into the upper 70s. Some rain chances are...
Branden Walker's First Alert Forecast