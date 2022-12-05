First Alert Forecast: Rain chances stay to northern MS, while above-average -temperatures are on the way for central parts of the state!

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Happy Monday morning!

Going into the workweek

Temperatures will quickly trend up this week as a warm front lifts back to the North.

Highs look to top out in the middle to potentially upper 70s towards the middle of the week. Another front will approach during the middle of the week, and this will keep rain chances in the forecast. We are looking at between a 30 to 40% chance through Tuesday.

Warmer air is on the way as a Warm Front lifts towards the north, bringing warmer air from the Gulf of Mexico. This will help rise temperatures this week.

Tuesday Through Thursday, the heat will turn up. Highs are expected to reach in the upper 70s, with those South of I-20 potentially reaching back in the 80s

Heading into the weekend:

A cold front will move back into the area. This will help temperatures fall

back into the middle to upper 60s. We are also expecting our rain chances to increase across much of the viewing area.

