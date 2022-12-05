LawCall
Fire breaks out in abandoned South Jackson home

By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Dec. 5, 2022 at 6:49 AM CST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Jackson firefighters are investigating a house fire in South Jackson that broke out Monday morning.

Officials say it happened at a home on Kingswood Avenue before 5 a.m.

According to officials on the scene, the house was abandoned and the cause of the fire is under investigation.

