Dismembered body found in “large box” in northern Pearl River County

The discovery was made on Saturday on Burge and River Road.
The discovery was made on Saturday on Burge and River Road.(Pexels, Pixabay)
By WLOX Staff
Published: Dec. 5, 2022 at 3:11 PM CST|Updated: 16 hours ago
PEARL RIVER COUNTY, Miss. (WLOX) - According to Sheriff David Allison with the Pearl River County Sheriff’s Office, police are investigating a dismembered male body found in a “large box” on a road in Pearl River County.

The discovery was made on Saturday on Burge and River Road near the intersection of Henry Reyer Road, located 12 miles north of Poplarville and 13 miles west of Lumberton.

According to Sheriff David Allison, an investigation is currently ongoing to identify the victim and cause of death. Amackertown Fire Department assisted in the recovery of the box.

We will release more information when it becomes available.

