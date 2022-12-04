LawCall
Man turns himself in following shooting, home invasion in Magee

Carl Lavelle Hoskins
Carl Lavelle Hoskins(Magee Police Department)
By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Dec. 4, 2022 at 1:16 PM CST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
MAGEE, Miss. (WLBT) - A man turned himself in to authorities following a home invasion and shooting that injured one person in Magee.

Chief Shane Little says the incident happened on 4th Street Southeast around 7:45 p.m. Saturday. When officers arrived on the scene, they found the victim had been shot in the hand.

The suspect, Carl Lavelle Hoskins, fled the scene in his four-door 2018 black Honda Accord with Mississippi tag SPC5721. He was considered armed and dangerous and wanted by the department.

According to the chief, Hoskins is being charged with aggravated assault and home invasion. Chief Little says more charges are possible.

