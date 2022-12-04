LawCall
Careers
Ask the Experts
Miskelly Season of Giving
Magic of Lights
WLBT Holiday Gift Guide

Man identified in Gulfport drowning

Drowning generic
Drowning generic(MGN)
By WLOX Staff
Published: Dec. 3, 2022 at 6:27 PM CST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - Leroy Barnes, 54, has been identified as the victim of a drowning in a lake near Cambridge Court in Gulfport.

Harrison County Sheriff’s Office, DMR, Harrison Fire Rescue and Gulfport Fire Department Dive Team all responded to the Windance subdivision after receiving reports of a man falling out falling out of his canoe into the water. Dive teams located a body, identified as Barnes, in the lake.

“Leroy worked as a transport deputy for the 1st and 2nd Judicial Courthouses,” said Sheriff Troy Peterson. “Leroy was very well respected within the Agency and members of the Courts. He will be sadly missed by all. Based on witness on scene, this was an accidental drowning. His family and his law enforcement family will be in all our prayers.”

Want more WLOX news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WLOX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Flynn Brown
JSU student shot, killed on campus; person of interest in custody
One dead, two hospitalized after shooting near Christmas parade
One dead, two hospitalized after shooting near Christmas parade
(AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis, File)
ESPN: Deion Sanders ‘preparing’ to accept Colorado coaching job
JSU student, suspect identified in fatal on-campus shooting
JSU student, suspect identified in fatal on-campus shooting
Man found dead in his living room with gunshot wound

Latest News

First Alert Weather
WLBT at 6p - clipped version
Man found dead in his living room with gunshot wound
Rain chances return today with another cold front. Next week our rain continues, but we see...
Branden Walker's First Alert Forecast
Sheldon Timothy Herrington Jr. (l) Jimmie ‘Jay’ Lee (r)
After initially being denied bond, man accused of killing missing Ole Miss student is now out on bond