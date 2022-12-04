LawCall
Careers
Ask the Experts
Miskelly Season of Giving
Magic of Lights
WLBT Holiday Gift Guide

Jasper County home lost to Saturday night fire

A home was lost in a fire Saturday night in Jasper County.
A home was lost in a fire Saturday night in Jasper County.(Bay Springs Fire Department)
By WDAM Staff
Published: Dec. 4, 2022 at 5:25 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

From Bay Springs Fire Department

JASPER COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - A family lost its home Saturday night when the structure went up in flames.

The Bay Springs Fire Department said on its Facebook page that it was called out about 10:30 p.m. to join firefighters from Stringer and Moss at the residential fire off County Route 19.

No injuries were reported, according to the Bay Springs page.

In addition to the fire units, Jasper County Sheriff’s Office, Jasper County Emergency Management Agency and CareMed also were on-scene.

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Man found dead in his living room with gunshot wound
(AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis, File)
ESPN: Deion Sanders ‘preparing’ to accept Colorado coaching job
JSU student, suspect identified in fatal on-campus shooting
JSU student, suspect identified in fatal on-campus shooting
Flynn Brown
JSU student shot, killed on campus; person of interest in custody
(AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis)
Coach Prime leaves Jackson State after historic season, takes Colorado head coaching gig

Latest News

WLBT at 6p - clipped version
WLBT at 6p - clipped version
WLBT at 6p
Carl Lavelle Hoskins
Man turns himself in following shooting, home invasion in Magee
Higher temps on the way for us with Highs reaching into the upper 70s. Some rain chances are...
Branden Walker's First Alert Forecast