Jackson State fans react to death of 22-year-old student

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - “It’s very sad for the Jackson State family.”

Jackson State fans are still trying to wrap their heads around the news of Friday’s tragic loss of a fellow student.

“I just pray for their family, both people that were involved in the incident, and I hope and pray that the Lord makes a way for both of them,” said Cedrick Booker. “I hate that happened here in Jackson because Jackson is changing and growing.”

It has been reported that 20-year-old Randall Smith is in custody for the killing of 22-year-old Flynn brown, whose body was found in the Tiger World parking lot around 8 a.m. Friday morning.

Saturday, fans did their best to root for JSU during the SWAC Championship Game with the tragedy still fresh in their minds.

“It did put a damper on the game but I hope that the football team stays focused and just focus on the game and the situation at hand,” Brelinda Pruitt said. “My condolences to both of the families because each one of them lost something special. One lost a son that she will never see again and the other lost a son that she will never see again.”

Another fan says the shooting is just the latest example of continued violence in the capital city.

“It’s just so many things going on in Jackson right now with the gun violence. There needs to be some kind of control and the control needs to start at home,” Chester Owens said.

JSU President Thomas K. Hudson released a statement Friday, saying, “It is with a heavy heart that I confirm the death of a JSU student. The loss of a young person is always a devastating circumstance for our campus community. Our thoughts are with the family during this difficult time.”

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WLBT. All rights reserved.