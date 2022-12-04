First Alert Forecast:

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - We are looking at a warmer than normal weather pattern this week. The average or normal high this time of year is 62 degrees, and the average low is 40. Expect highs near 70 Monday and in the upper 70s and lower 80s Tuesday through Thursday. Slightly cooler weather will give us afternoon temperatures later this week and into the weekend closer to 70 degrees. Morning lows will be in the 50s and 60s. Patchy fog is possible overnight tonight and in the morning. A weak, but almost stationary front will hang around our region most of this week. This will likely result in more clouds than sunshine with the possibility of a few rain showers from to time. The severe weather threat this week is slim to none. We’ll have calm winds overnight and Monday morning, becoming southerly Monday at 10mph. Sunrise is 6:47am and the sunset is 4:55pm.

