First Alert Forecast: A Mild Start to December

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A cold front brought some light rainfall to the Metro this morning, but we cleared during the afternoon and saw a fair amount of sunshine. Sunshine that upped our temperatures to near 80. A short break from the above normal temperatures tonight and Sunday, but it looks like the start of December is going to be a little on the warm side. Temperatures next week will be in the mid and upper 70s. Normal highs should be around 62. With that front sagging over south Mississippi tonight, and slowly sinking toward the Gulf Coast, fog will develop for areas of south Mississippi. When the cold front starts making its way back north as a warm front tomorrow, clouds will thicken, and isolate light showers will development in the southern half of the state and work their way northward. Also expect areas of fog over central Mississippi as a moisture rich air mass comes back up from the coast, interacting with our slightly cooler environment. Rain chances increase Monday. A breezy southwest wind will develop Monday night and hang around through mid-week. It looks like most of the rain coverage next week, which includes some heavy rain, will be north of the Metro. Expect more widespread rainfall as we head into next weekend.

