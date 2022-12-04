First Alert Forecast: Cool, cloudy, and dreary this Sunday with Highs reaching the upper 50s. Above-average temperatures return this week, with Highs in the 70s!

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Going into Sunday

A range in temperatures looks likely across the region on Sunday with the front shifting to the South. Those farther to the north will be cooler in the upper 50s to lower 60s. Expect it to be warmer to the south in the 60s to nearly 70 degrees. There will also be a slight chance for a few passing showers.

Higher temps on the way for us with Highs reaching into the upper 70s. Some rain chances are possible across the area throughout the week.

Going into the workweek

Temperatures will quickly trend back up into next week as the front lifts back to the north. Highs look to top out in the middle to potentially upper 70s towards the middle of the week. We should also see another front approach by this time, keeping rain chances in the forecast.

Heading into the weekend:

A cold front will move back into the area. This will help temperatures fall back into the low 70s. We are also expecting our rain chances to increase across much of the viewing area.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WLBT. All rights reserved.