Coach Prime leaves Jackson State after historic season, takes Colorado head coaching gig

By Garrett Busby and Quentin Smith
Published: Dec. 3, 2022 at 9:58 PM CST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Shortly after winning his second-consecutive Southwestern Athletic Conference Championship, Jackson State Head Coach Deion Sanders told his team in a meeting that he is accepting the head coaching job at the University of Colorado.

“I have chosen to accept a job elsewhere [Colorado] next year,” Coach Prime said in a YouTube video. “I’m going to finish what we started. We’re going to dominate. I am going to be here until that end.”

JSU beat Southern University 43-24 Saturday in the Mississippi Veterans Memorial Stadium Saturday afternoon to become the first team since 1981 to go undefeated through the conference championship game.

Colorado confirmed the hire of Deion Sanders on Twitter after Coach Prime addressed the team about his departure.

In his 3 year tenure in the capital city, Coach Prime had an overall record of 27-5 and led the Jackson State Tigers to their first undefeated season in school history, along with other firsts, including hosting ESPN’s College GameDay.

JSU Vice President and Athletic Director Ashley Robinson has since released a statement following the announcement saying, Coach Prime’s impact during his JSU tenure goes far beyond his 27 wins and back-to-back championships on the field... I cannot thank him enough for his impact professionally, and I know he will continue to have elite success as he has throughout his career as a player, coach, and businessman.”

