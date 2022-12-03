Vinyl is king during Central MS Record Convention

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Millenials and Generation Z weren’t around when vinyl records ruled but today industry insiders say they are the force behind album sales. Saturday, the crowds attending the Central Mississippi Record Convention will be packed with teens to seasoned collectors in search of new and old vinyl.

“Vinyl’s back? Vinyl never left,” said Arden Barnet.

Friday the concert promoter was preparing for the Central Mississippi Record Convention where vinyl is again king. Sales are bolstered by the young generation’s peaked interest in LPs and 45s. According to Variety Magazine, over 19 million records were sold this year.

“The kids are buying vinyl. There’s this resurgence, this obsession with owning a product rather than streaming,” said Barnett.

The 61-year-old, a record collector with more than 10,000 albums, was just hours away from the start of the fifth annual record convention. Crews spent the day setting up in Duling Hall for the largest record convention in the state.

“There’ll probably be 500 people that walk through during the course of the day,” said Barnett. “This year there’s four states that are represented with vendors. I bet there’s at least 20,000 LPs available.”

Just a decade ago record stores were closing, in just years digital music dominated play. Now there is a return to possessing an album and embracing the distinct sound. Vinyl record sales rose 22 percent in the first half of 2022. But, the 21st century brought back a demand for the records.

“The beautiful thing about vinyl you know or buying a CD is that it goes to the artist. so the artist is actually getting paid for their product,” added the avid record collector.

Vintage, rare, and new albums, CDs and more will fill this room during the convention which runs Saturday from 9 a.m.- 4 p.m. Admission is $5.00.

