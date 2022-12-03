LawCall
Vacant apartment building catches fire Friday morning

By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Dec. 2, 2022 at 7:27 PM CST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A vacant apartment building in Brandon was on fire Friday morning.

According to the Brandon Fire Department, the building was ablaze around 6 a.m. Friday. The fire department was able to put out the fire successfully.

The cause of the fire and exact location is unknown at this time.

Brandon Emergency Support Unit for Rehab, Pafford EMS, and Brandon Police Department also assisted.

