Vacant apartment building catches fire Friday morning

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A vacant apartment building in Brandon was on fire Friday morning.

According to the Brandon Fire Department, the building was ablaze around 6 a.m. Friday. The fire department was able to put out the fire successfully.

The cause of the fire and exact location is unknown at this time.

Brandon Emergency Support Unit for Rehab, Pafford EMS, and Brandon Police Department also assisted.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WLBT. All rights reserved.