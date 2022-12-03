LawCall
Careers
Ask the Experts
Miskelly Season of Giving
Magic of Lights
WLBT Holiday Gift Guide

Man found dead in his living room with gunshot wound

(MGN)
By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Dec. 3, 2022 at 10:34 AM CST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HINDS CO., Miss. (WLBT) - A man was found dead in his living room at 10 p.m. Friday.

Captain Crystal Houston says the incident happened on Oakley Palestine Road in Terry.

According to the captain, Joseph Horn was found dead in his living room with a gunshot wound to the chest.

Authorities found multiple shell casings outside of the house.

Captain Houston says there are no suspects at this time. If you have any information, please contact the Hinds County Sheriff’s Office at (601) 974-2900.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

MBI, coroner respond to crime scene on JSU campus
JSU student shot, killed on campus; person of interest in custody
One dead, two hospitalized after shooting near Christmas parade
One dead, two hospitalized after shooting near Christmas parade
(AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis, File)
ESPN: Deion Sanders ‘preparing’ to accept Colorado coaching job
Monya Davis loses appeal of his life sentence for murder of Jackson rapper, Lil Lonnie
Monya Davis loses appeal of his life sentence for murder of Jackson rapper, Lil Lonnie
Man in critical condition after being shot in the chest in Hinds County

Latest News

Rain chances return today with another cold front. Next week our rain continues, but we see...
Branden Walker's First Alert Forecast
Sheldon Timothy Herrington Jr. (l) Jimmie ‘Jay’ Lee (r)
After initially being denied bond, man accused of killing missing Ole Miss student is now out on bond
(AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis, File)
ESPN: Deion Sanders ‘preparing’ to accept Colorado coaching job
JSU student, suspect identified in fatal on-campus shooting
JSU student, suspect identified in fatal on-campus shooting