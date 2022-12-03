JSU student, suspect identified in fatal on-campus shooting

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The victim of a shooting at the campus of Jackson State University that occurred Friday morning has been identified.

Hinds County Coroner Sharon Grisham Stewart confirmed the male victim, 22-year-old Flynn Brown of New Jersey, a JSU student, was shot and found inside a Dodge Challenger on campus.

The incident happened around 8 a.m. Friday. The suspect has also been identified.

According to the Mississippi Bureau of Investigation spokesperson Bailey Martin, the suspect, 20-year-old Randall Smith of New Orleans is in custody. This comes hours after JSU President Thomas K. Hudson said a person of interest was in custody.

Hudson released a statement Friday, saying, “It is with a heavy heart that I confirm the death of a JSU student. The loss of a young person is always a devastating circumstance for our campus community. Our thoughts are with the family during this difficult time.”

The motive for the shooting has not been revealed at this time.

MBI is working with campus police to further investigate the incident.

The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation and Jackson State University Police are working together to investigate the recent homicide on JSU campus. At this time, there is no further threat to those on campus. MBI is currently assessing this critical incident and gathering evidence. Upon completing their investigation, agents will share their findings with the local District Attorney’s Office. This is an open and ongoing investigation; no further comment will be made by MBI at this time.

