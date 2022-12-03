LawCall
Careers
Ask the Experts
Miskelly Season of Giving
Magic of Lights
WLBT Holiday Gift Guide

JSU student, suspect identified in fatal on-campus shooting

JSU student, suspect identified in fatal on-campus shooting
JSU student, suspect identified in fatal on-campus shooting(WLBT)
By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Dec. 2, 2022 at 10:22 PM CST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The victim of a shooting at the campus of Jackson State University that occurred Friday morning has been identified.

Hinds County Coroner Sharon Grisham Stewart confirmed the male victim, 22-year-old Flynn Brown of New Jersey, a JSU student, was shot and found inside a Dodge Challenger on campus.

The incident happened around 8 a.m. Friday. The suspect has also been identified.

According to the Mississippi Bureau of Investigation spokesperson Bailey Martin, the suspect, 20-year-old Randall Smith of New Orleans is in custody. This comes hours after JSU President Thomas K. Hudson said a person of interest was in custody.

Hudson released a statement Friday, saying, “It is with a heavy heart that I confirm the death of a JSU student. The loss of a young person is always a devastating circumstance for our campus community. Our thoughts are with the family during this difficult time.”

The motive for the shooting has not been revealed at this time.

MBI is working with campus police to further investigate the incident.

The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation and Jackson State University Police are working together to investigate the recent homicide on JSU campus. At this time, there is no further threat to those on campus. MBI is currently assessing this critical incident and gathering evidence. Upon completing their investigation, agents will share their findings with the local District Attorney’s Office. This is an open and ongoing investigation; no further comment will be made by MBI at this time.

Mississippi Bureau of Investigation

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One dead, two hospitalized after shooting near Christmas parade
One dead, two hospitalized after shooting near Christmas parade
MBI, coroner respond to crime scene on JSU campus
JSU student shot, killed on campus; person of interest in custody
Sheldon Timothy Herrington Jr. (l) Jimmie ‘Jay’ Lee (r)
Man accused of murdering Ole Miss student released on bond
From left to right: Xavier Ramos, 19, and Fransheka Mark, 27
Two arrested for aiding escape of an inmate
Police said the bodies of two adults were found in a parked car with two children in the...
Young children found in parked car along with bodies of 2 adults, police say

Latest News

(AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis, File)
ESPN: Deion Sanders ‘preparing’ to accept Colorado coaching job
New high school equivalency diploma option now available in Mississippi
New high school equivalency diploma option now available in Mississippi
Vacant apartment building catches fire Friday morning
Vacant apartment building catches fire Friday morning
Vinyl is king during Central MS Record Convention
Vinyl is king during Central MS Record Convention