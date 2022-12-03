LawCall
Careers
Ask the Experts
Miskelly Season of Giving
Magic of Lights
WLBT Holiday Gift Guide

Jackson, MSDH face federal audit related to spending on water

Volunteers and National Guard members give out cases of bottled water during Jackson's 2022...
Volunteers and National Guard members give out cases of bottled water during Jackson's 2022 water crisis.(WLBT)
By Anthony Warren
Published: Dec. 2, 2022 at 6:04 PM CST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WLBT) - Jackson’s ongoing water issues have prompted more federal inquiry into the city, the state of Mississippi and the federal government itself.

EPA’s Office of Inspector General recently announced it was launching an audit into how the city of Jackson and the Mississippi State Department of Health spent federal dollars in relation to the city’s water system.

The agency also announced that it would look into the EPA itself, specifically its “response and oversight related to drinking water contamination in Jackson.”

The investigations come after EPA OIG began an initial inquiry at the height of the August/September water crisis.

“Based on what we learned through an initial inquiry on the ground there, my office now will pursue formal, comprehensive reviews to fully understand how EPA conducted oversight of the water system and how Drinking Water State Revolving funds were awarded and expanded,” Inspector General Sean O’Donnell said in a November 16 notification letter to EPA Region 4.

States provide cities with funding to address water and wastewater needs through federally funded revolving loan programs. Most of that funding is awarded to municipalities through low-interest loans.

Jackson has applied for SRF water loans three times, and in each case has received the full amount requested.

However, some have argued that Mississippi’s program was set up in a way to discriminate against Jackson in favor of smaller, majority white cities.

According to federal documents, the purpose of the audit is to find out exactly how funding and spending decisions at the state and local level impacted the water crisis, and to improve “operational efficiency to protect human health and the environment.”

Meanwhile, other investigations into Jackson’s water issues are ongoing.

In October, EPA’s Office of External Civil Rights and Environmental Justice agreed to open a civil rights investigation to determine whether the state had intentionally deprived the majority-Black city federal funding for water.

Also in October, Reps. Bennie Thompson and Carolyn Maloney began their own inquiry into the state’s alleged disinvestment into Jackson’s water system, including claims state leaders had intentionally blocked the capital city from receiving federal infrastructure funds.

The two Democratic lawmakers expanded their investigation last month, seeking to find out how federal agencies work to identify and assist water/wastewater utilities that are vulnerable to natural and man-made disasters.

Officials with MSDH were unavailable for comment. Jackson city officials declined to comment.

The OIG anticipates issuing the final reports between July and September next year.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One dead, two hospitalized after shooting near Christmas parade
One dead, two hospitalized after shooting near Christmas parade
Sheldon Timothy Herrington Jr. (l) Jimmie ‘Jay’ Lee (r)
Man accused of murdering Ole Miss student released on bond
MBI, coroner respond to crime scene on JSU campus
JSU student shot, killed on campus; person of interest in custody
From left to right: Xavier Ramos, 19, and Fransheka Mark, 27
Two arrested for aiding escape of an inmate
Police said the bodies of two adults were found in a parked car with two children in the...
Young children found in parked car along with bodies of 2 adults, police say

Latest News

Raw sewage invades streets, homes inside Ward 3 in Jackson
Raw sewage invades streets, homes inside Ward 3 in Jackson
WLBT at 6p
MS marks World AIDS Day leading the nation in STDs
MS marks World AIDS Day leading the nation in STDs
The man charged with the 2019 killing of two Southaven Walmart managers was convicted of two...
Walmart shooter sentenced to death