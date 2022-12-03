First Alert Forecast:

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - It won’t be very cold out tonight as clouds move in ahead of our next weather maker. Low temperatures are expected to only fall to the lower 60s. Rain chances will also gradually increase through the night as a front begins to dive in from the north. Spotty showers ahead of the front will continue into Saturday morning through noon before tapering off during the second half of the day. It will be warm and mild out again tomorrow in the 70s under a mostly cloudy sky. A range in temperatures looks likely across the region on Sunday with the front draped overhead. Those farther to the north will be a bit cooler in the upper 50s to lower 60s. Expect it to be warmer to the south in the 60s to near 70 degrees. There will also be a slightly chance for a few passing showers. Temperatures will quickly trend back up into next week as the front lifts back to the north. Highs look to top out in the middle to potentially upper 70s towards the middle of the week. We should also see another front approach by this time, keeping rain chances in the forecast.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WLBT. All rights reserved.