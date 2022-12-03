LawCall
Careers
Ask the Experts
Miskelly Season of Giving
Magic of Lights
WLBT Holiday Gift Guide

First Alert Forecast:

WLBT at 5p - clipped version
WLBT at 5p - clipped version
By Dave Roberts
Published: Dec. 2, 2022 at 6:58 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - It won’t be very cold out tonight as clouds move in ahead of our next weather maker. Low temperatures are expected to only fall to the lower 60s. Rain chances will also gradually increase through the night as a front begins to dive in from the north. Spotty showers ahead of the front will continue into Saturday morning through noon before tapering off during the second half of the day. It will be warm and mild out again tomorrow in the 70s under a mostly cloudy sky. A range in temperatures looks likely across the region on Sunday with the front draped overhead. Those farther to the north will be a bit cooler in the upper 50s to lower 60s. Expect it to be warmer to the south in the 60s to near 70 degrees. There will also be a slightly chance for a few passing showers. Temperatures will quickly trend back up into next week as the front lifts back to the north. Highs look to top out in the middle to potentially upper 70s towards the middle of the week. We should also see another front approach by this time, keeping rain chances in the forecast.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Related Content

WLBT at 5p - clipped version
WLBT at 5p - clipped version

Most Read

One dead, two hospitalized after shooting near Christmas parade
One dead, two hospitalized after shooting near Christmas parade
MBI, coroner respond to crime scene on JSU campus
JSU student shot, killed on campus; person of interest in custody
Sheldon Timothy Herrington Jr. (l) Jimmie ‘Jay’ Lee (r)
Man accused of murdering Ole Miss student released on bond
From left to right: Xavier Ramos, 19, and Fransheka Mark, 27
Two arrested for aiding escape of an inmate
Police said the bodies of two adults were found in a parked car with two children in the...
Young children found in parked car along with bodies of 2 adults, police say

Latest News

Rain possible over the weekend
First Alert Forecast: passing showers possible over the weekend
First Alert Forecast
First Alert Forecast: mild Friday; unsettled period ahead
First Alert Forecast
First Alert Forecast: mild Friday; unsettled days ahead
WLBT at 5p - clipped version
First Alert Forecast: