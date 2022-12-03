First Alert Forecast: Another cold front brings rain and dreary conditions for our weekend. By next week, warmer temperatures are expected to return to the South!

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Happy Saturday Morning

Low temperatures this morning are expected to only fall to the lower 60s. Rain chances will also gradually increase through the night as a cold front dives in from the north. Spotty showers ahead of the front will continue into Saturday morning through noon before tapering off during the second half of the day. It will be warm and mild out again tomorrow in the 70s under a mostly cloudy sky.

Rain chances return today with another cold front. Next week our rain continues, but we see warmer temperatures impacting the area.

Going into Sunday

A range in temperatures looks likely across the region on Sunday with the front draped overhead. Those farther to the north will be cooler in the upper 50s to lower 60s. Expect it to be warmer to the south in the 60s to nearly 70 degrees. There will also be a slight chance for a few passing showers.

Going into the workweek

Temperatures will quickly trend back up into next week as the front lifts back to the north. Highs look to top out in the middle to potentially upper 70s towards the middle of the week. We should also see another front approach by this time, keeping rain chances in the forecast. Jackson: Drier and mostly sunny skies with temperatures ranging in the 60s

