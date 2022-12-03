Bond denied for man accused of killing JSU student

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Hinds County Judge Johnny McDaniels denied bond for Randall Smith during a hearing Monday morning.

Smith is behind bars charged with murder in the death of 22-year-old Flynn Brown of New Jersey.

Brown, a JSU student, was shot and found inside a Dodge Challenger on campus Friday.

The incident happened just before 8 a.m.

The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation said it’s working with Jackson State University Police to investigate the homicide.

No details nor motives were released about the case.

MBI said its currently “assessing this critical incident and gathering evidence” and will share its findings with the local District Attorney’s Office afterward.

JSU President Thomas K. Hudson released a statement saying, “It is with a heavy heart that I confirm the death of a JSU student. The loss of a young person is always a devastating circumstance for our campus community. Our thoughts are with the family during this difficult time.”

