LawCall
Careers
Ask the Experts
Miskelly Season of Giving
Magic of Lights
WLBT Holiday Gift Guide

Bond denied for man accused of killing JSU student

The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation said it’s working with Jackson State University Police...
The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation said it’s working with Jackson State University Police to investigate the homicide.(WLBT)
By Sharie Nicole
Published: Dec. 2, 2022 at 10:22 PM CST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Hinds County Judge Johnny McDaniels denied bond for Randall Smith during a hearing Monday morning.

Smith is behind bars charged with murder in the death of 22-year-old Flynn Brown of New Jersey.

Brown, a JSU student, was shot and found inside a Dodge Challenger on campus Friday.

The incident happened just before 8 a.m.

The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation said it’s working with Jackson State University Police to investigate the homicide.

No details nor motives were released about the case.

MBI said its currently “assessing this critical incident and gathering evidence” and will share its findings with the local District Attorney’s Office afterward.

JSU President Thomas K. Hudson released a statement saying, “It is with a heavy heart that I confirm the death of a JSU student. The loss of a young person is always a devastating circumstance for our campus community. Our thoughts are with the family during this difficult time.”

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

4 Mississippi schools receive bowl game destinations
4 Mississippi schools receive bowl game destinations
(AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis)
Coach Prime leaves Jackson State after historic season, takes Colorado head coaching gig
Jackson State fans react to death of 22-year-old student
Jackson State fans react to death of 22-year-old student
Man found dead in his living room with gunshot wound
Ohio officials say a man found a decomposing body in the basement of a home recently purchased.
Man finds body of previous homeowner in basement after purchasing house, officials say

Latest News

An agent with the South Mississippi Metro Enforcement Team was fired over the weekend after...
South Mississippi LEO fired, accused of stealing cash from drug seizure
Clarence O'Reilly
Bond reduced for man charged in connection with setting girlfriend on fire, killing her
Mississippi GOP Chairman Frank Bordeaux and Biloxi Mayor FoFo Gilich talk with Biloxi Ward 2...
Biloxi Councilman Felix Gines announces switch to Mississippi Republican Party
George Robinson, Jr.
Suspect dead after barricading self inside Marshall Co. home
Things To Know
Things To Know Monday, December 5