Walmart shooter sentenced to death

By Jacob Gallant
Published: Dec. 2, 2022 at 5:40 PM CST|Updated: 54 minutes ago
SOUTHAVEN, Miss. (WMC) - A jury sentenced Martez Abram to death on Friday.

Abram was convicted Thursday on capital murder and attempted murder after he admitted to shooting three people inside a Southaven Walmart in 2019.

He was found guilty of the 2019 shooting deaths of two of his co-workers at the Walmart, Brandon Gales and Anthony Brown, while also shooting and injuring a Southaven police officer.

Days before the shooting, Abram said he had a confrontation with a subordinate and was called into the manager’s office.

According to Abram, the manager in the room was Brown, and the result of that confrontation was Abram being suspended for several days.

Then, on July 30, 2019, Abram returned to Walmart, shooting and killing Brown and Gales.

He also started a fire in the store using a gallon jug of gasoline he carried into the store in a backpack.

Abram, on the stand, said he suffered from memory loss and didn’t recall the sequence of events.

One dead, two hospitalized after shooting near Christmas parade
Raw sewage invades streets, homes inside Ward 3 in Jackson
