Two men wanted for shooting death of teen at Crystal Springs gas station

CRYSTAL SPRINGS, Miss. (WLBT) - Two Jackson men are wanted for the death of a teen at a Crystal Springs gas station.

The Crystal Springs Police Department says arrest warrants have been issued for Datarius Mylik Jamall Boyd, 27, and Nhekhil Quajaylon Lamar Scott, 23, in connection to the murder of 17-year-old Bashar Ali Abublla Mohamed.

The incident happened at the Exxon gas station on Highway 51 on November 28. Investigators say Mohamed was working behind the counter at the gas station that his family reportedly owns. Police believe the shooting is the result of an attempted robbery.

According to the department, Boyd has an extensive criminal history and should not have been out of prison. Both men are considered armed and dangerous.

CSPD says their investigation has identified several other suspects, and more arrests are to come. If you have any information, please contact the Crystal Springs Police Department at (601) 892-2121.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WLBT. All rights reserved.