Things To Know Friday, December 2

1. Man accused of murdering Ole Miss student released on bond

Timothy Herrington Jr., 22, the man charged with first-degree murder in the missing person’s case of, Jimmie “Jay” Lee, was released on bond Thursday. Lee’s body has not been found since he went missing in Oxford in July. Friends of Jay Lee who have since formed an organization “Justice for Jay Lee” posted to Instagram saying, “Today a murderer was released... and tomorrow we continue to fight to get justice for Jay Lee.”

2. Doses of Christmas magic make a winter wonderland the reality for Children’s of Mississippi patients

The hospital for the holidays is a difficult scenario for families at Children’s of Mississippi but they were given the chance for some special holiday cheer Thursday. It’s doses of Christmas magic, rather than medicine, giving Children’s of Mississippi patients an unforgettable experience. “It’s truly designed to be a winter wonderland as we see the snow falling,” said BankPlus Chief Culture Officer Johnny Donaldson. The pathway begins with an all-important stop to chat with Santa.

3. Former JPS teacher loses appeal on charges of sexual battery of a minor

A former Jackson Public School District teacher at Provine High School will remain behind bars after losing her appeal on charges of sexual battery involving a minor. Amber Turnage was convicted last year on two counts for having a sexual relationship with a 17-year-old student in 2017. She was sentenced to a decade of jail time after a state appeals court affirmed her conviction Thursday. She will be forced to serve the duration of her sentence. Turnage made numerous claims in her appeal including a challenge to the judge’s discretion during her trial.

