LawCall
Careers
Ask the Experts
Miskelly Season of Giving
Magic of Lights
WLBT Holiday Gift Guide

Things To Know Friday, December 2

Things To Know
Things To Know(WLBT)
By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Dec. 2, 2022 at 8:49 AM CST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - If you missed a few of the most important headlines and need to play catch up, no worries. WLBT has gathered some of the top stories from our website to get you up to speed.

1. Man accused of murdering Ole Miss student released on bond

Timothy Herrington Jr., 22, the man charged with first-degree murder in the missing person’s case of, Jimmie “Jay” Lee, was released on bond Thursday. Lee’s body has not been found since he went missing in Oxford in July. Friends of Jay Lee who have since formed an organization “Justice for Jay Lee” posted to Instagram saying, “Today a murderer was released... and tomorrow we continue to fight to get justice for Jay Lee.”

2. Doses of Christmas magic make a winter wonderland the reality for Children’s of Mississippi patients

The hospital for the holidays is a difficult scenario for families at Children’s of Mississippi but they were given the chance for some special holiday cheer Thursday. It’s doses of Christmas magic, rather than medicine, giving Children’s of Mississippi patients an unforgettable experience. “It’s truly designed to be a winter wonderland as we see the snow falling,” said BankPlus Chief Culture Officer Johnny Donaldson. The pathway begins with an all-important stop to chat with Santa.

3. Former JPS teacher loses appeal on charges of sexual battery of a minor

Former JPS teacher found guilty on 2 of 6 sex crimes with student
Former JPS teacher found guilty on 2 of 6 sex crimes with student(WLBT)

A former Jackson Public School District teacher at Provine High School will remain behind bars after losing her appeal on charges of sexual battery involving a minor. Amber Turnage was convicted last year on two counts for having a sexual relationship with a 17-year-old student in 2017. She was sentenced to a decade of jail time after a state appeals court affirmed her conviction Thursday. She will be forced to serve the duration of her sentence. Turnage made numerous claims in her appeal including a challenge to the judge’s discretion during her trial.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One dead, two hospitalized after shooting near Christmas parade
One dead, two hospitalized after shooting near Christmas parade
Sheldon Timothy Herrington Jr. (l) Jimmie ‘Jay’ Lee (r)
Man accused of murdering Ole Miss student released on bond
From left to right: Xavier Ramos, 19, and Fransheka Mark, 27
Two arrested for aiding escape of an inmate
Police said the bodies of two adults were found in a parked car with two children in the...
Young children found in parked car along with bodies of 2 adults, police say
Mark Curtis Wells, 51
Mississippi man accused of biting someone’s nose off

Latest News

First Alert Forecast
First Alert Forecast: mild Friday; unsettled period ahead
First Alert Forecast
First Alert Forecast: mild Friday; unsettled days ahead
Amber Turnage was convicted last year on two counts for having a sexual relationship with a...
Former JPS teacher loses appeal on charges of sexual battery of a minor
Jackson city councilman meets with federal partners to discuss ways to reduce crime in the...
Jackson city councilman meets with federal partners to discuss ways to reduce crime in the capital city