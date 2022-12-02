LawCall
Careers
Ask the Experts
Miskelly Season of Giving
Magic of Lights
WLBT Holiday Gift Guide

Teen shot while campaigning for Sen. Warnock in Georgia

By WTOC Staff
Published: Dec. 2, 2022 at 12:21 PM CST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC/Gray News) - A teenager was shot in Georgia while campaigning for Sen. Raphael Warnock.

According to the Savannah Police Department, the teen was campaigning Thursday for the senator’s runoff election. Around 5:35 p.m. local time, officers responded to the shooting.

Officers found the 15-year-old with a gunshot wound to the leg. He was taken to a Savannah hospital for treatment.

Officers identified and located the suspect, 42-year-old Jimmy Paiz, at the residence. Police say the preliminary investigation discovered the suspect shot through a closed door, hitting the teen, while the teen was at the front door campaigning.

Jimmy Paiz
Jimmy Paiz(Chatham County Jail)

Paiz was booked into the Chatham County jail on charges of aggravated assault and aggravated battery.

The case remains under investigation. At this point, police say there is no indication the shooting was politically motivated.

“I am saddened to learn about this incident. I am praying for the victim and their family and wish them a full recovery,” Warnock said in a statement.

Copyright 2022 WTOC via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One dead, two hospitalized after shooting near Christmas parade
One dead, two hospitalized after shooting near Christmas parade
Sheldon Timothy Herrington Jr. (l) Jimmie ‘Jay’ Lee (r)
Man accused of murdering Ole Miss student released on bond
From left to right: Xavier Ramos, 19, and Fransheka Mark, 27
Two arrested for aiding escape of an inmate
Police said the bodies of two adults were found in a parked car with two children in the...
Young children found in parked car along with bodies of 2 adults, police say
Mark Curtis Wells, 51
Mississippi man accused of biting someone’s nose off

Latest News

A herd of loose cattle shut down the freeway just after 4 a.m. when a semi-truck crashed into...
2 cows euthanized after escaping tractor-trailer with herd on the freeway
Mississippi sixth-graders bring holiday cheer to Jackson nursing home
Mississippi sixth-graders bring holiday cheer to Jackson nursing home
The strength of the hiring and pay gains raised immediate concerns that the Fed may now have to...
US hiring stays strong, complicating Fed’s inflation fight
Big changes are coming to Mesa County's justice system.
Former MDOC officials indicted for excessive force against an inmate