Suspect arrested, charged with murder of McComb man
Published: Dec. 2, 2022 at 10:49 AM CST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
MCCOMB, Miss. (WLBT) - A suspect faces murder and weapon possession charges in McComb.
On November 10, the McComb Police Department says officers arrested 44-year-old Christopher Donnell Wilkinson, a convicted felon, for the shooting death of Cedric O’Neil Carter.
Wilkinson is being held in the Pike County Jail with a bond of $750,000.
