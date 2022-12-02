LawCall
Suspect arrested, charged with murder of McComb man

Christopher Donnell Wilkinson
Christopher Donnell Wilkinson(McComb Police Department)
By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Dec. 2, 2022 at 10:49 AM CST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
MCCOMB, Miss. (WLBT) - A suspect faces murder and weapon possession charges in McComb.

On November 10, the McComb Police Department says officers arrested 44-year-old Christopher Donnell Wilkinson, a convicted felon, for the shooting death of Cedric O’Neil Carter.

Wilkinson is being held in the Pike County Jail with a bond of $750,000.

