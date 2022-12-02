One vendor responds to Jackson’s request for O&M contract, third-party manager confirms

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - When it comes to running Jackson’s water system, very few companies want to take the plunge.

Just one vendor responded to Jackson’s recent request for proposals (RFP) seeking an operations, maintenance and management firm to take over operations of the city’s water system.

For weeks, the city refused to say how many companies responded to the request, saying they don’t have to make that information public.

However, Ted Henifin, the federal court-appointed Interim Third-Party Manager put in charge of Jackson’s water system earlier this week,confirmed in an interview on Thursday that just one vendor had submitted a proposal.

“I’m not sure the exact status of the one respondent that came through. I believe they were non-responsive because they weren’t willing to do it for a one-year period,” he said.

The city issued an emergency RFP in October seeking a contractor to take over management of the city’s water treatment plants, well water system and elevated storage tanks.

Under terms of the RFP, the contract would have been for one year, with the option to extend beyond that after the 12 months were up.

However, few companies were willing to staff up for such a short-term deal.

“And then there were some liability and hold harmless issues that state law was pushing on those contracts that made it a little more challenging for bid contractors to look at,” Henifin said.

The Lumumba administration was seeking the contract to help supplement city staffing in the wake of the August/September water crisis.

In late August, the state took over the city’s water system after equipment failures at the O.B. Curtis Water Treatment Plant left tens of thousands of people without running water.

The city was planning to have the contract in place before the state’s emergency expired. The mayor asked for the governor to extend the emergency declaration, but Gov. Tate Reeves only agreed to extend it from November 17 to November 22.

At a council meeting on November 10, Henifin told members the city was still 30 to 90 days out from having an O&M contract in place.

Henifin, was tapped by U.S. District Court Judge Henry Wingate earlier this week to oversee the implementation of a federal court order governing Jackson’s crumbling water system.

To help bring the city into compliance with that order, Henifin says he plans to beef up staffing, in part, through “strategic contracting.”

He tells WLBT he likely will revisit bringing on an operations and maintenance manager, adding that he isn’t bound by state procurement rules that hampered the city’s efforts.

“I’m not restricted to Mississippi state procurement regulations that kept [the city] from doing a longer-than-one-year contract... which is really the hurdle,” he said. “I think my job will be to see does that make sense going forward. Should we look at a longer-term contract that would take over some portion of the operation and maintenance?”

He said something will have to happen soon, with the WaterTalent contract slated to end early next year.

In November, the council approved an emergency staffing contract with the California-based WaterTalent LLC to bring in four Class A Operators to work at the city’s Curtis and J.H. Fewell Water Treatment Plants.

The contract could run through February 28, 2023, and cost Jackson up to $720,000. The first 10 weeks of the agreement are expected to run $400,000. The city is paying the firm with funds it had budgeted to pay operator salaries. However, many of those positions have gone unfilled, even after the council approved a significant pay raise for those workers last year.

Henifin said the court order gives him the authority not only to enter into contracts on behalf of the city, but also the authority to hire his own staff, which could include Class A staffers.

“Potentially, I can pay them [the operators] at a market rate that may be above what the city would be able to pay, based on their civil service structure and pay rates and things like that,” he said.

The court set an overall budget of $2,976,500 for the ITPM for fiscal year 2023. That funding is expected to come to the manager through an EPA grant.

Those funds include $400,000 in salary, living and travel expenses for Henifin himself, as well as $1.1 million for ITPM staff compensation and expenses and $1.4 million for contractor and consultant services.

The EPA will fund salaries and other budgetary expenses for the ITPM and his team, according to court records. (WLBT)

“There’s a couple of options there,” Henifin said. “And I think you’ll see that I’ll be focused hard on it here at the outset, to try to get to [the] end of January with some solutions for both operations and maintenance at the plants.”

