Mississippi sixth-graders bring holiday cheer to Jackson nursing home

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Students at Saint Richard’s Catholic School stopped by a nursing home to deliver some holiday cheer early Friday.

Sixth-grade students wished a Merry Christmas to the residents of the Manhattan Nursing and Rehabilitation Center.

It started as a service project that has turned into an annual labor of love.

For nearly 20 years, sixth graders have collected donations of gift items such as candies, lotions, and blankets and set up a “mall” in the long-term care facility.

On the final day of the project, students and teachers dress like holiday elves and open the Manhattan Mall for business, assisting residents with their holiday “shopping” and gift wrapping.

Residents shop, free of charge, for gifts to give their family and friends for Christmas, or just a little something for themselves!

“I’m excited to be able to interact with the residents at Manhattan Mall. Manhattan Mall is special because it allows residents who aren’t able to leave their home a chance to give gifts to their family and friends,” said Kate Donaldson, Sixth Grader.

“The children brought Christmas cheer to our facility with Manhattan Mall! The children were joyful and dancing to the music, they were genuinely happy to work with our residents. Most residents stopped by my office to show me what they had ‘bought’! Our residents were smiling and glad to get an opportunity to shop for their family. We are so thankful to have this gem of St. Richard School right next door!” – Jennifer Stephen, Director of Nursing, Manhattan Nursing & Rehabilitation Center.

