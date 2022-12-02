LawCall
Man in custody for shooting death of teen at Crystal Springs gas station

Datarius Mylik Jamall Boyd
Datarius Mylik Jamall Boyd(Crystal Springs Police Department)
By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Dec. 2, 2022 at 4:49 PM CST
CRYSTAL SPRINGS, Miss. (WLBT) - A Jackson man is in custody for the death of a teen at a Crystal Springs gas station.

The Crystal Springs Police Department says Datarius Mylik Jamall Boyd, 27 in connection to the murder of 17-year-old Bashar Ali Abublla Mohamed, was located early Saturday morning in Jackson.

The incident happened at the Exxon gas station on Highway 51 on November 28. Investigators say Mohamed was working behind the counter at the gas station that his family reportedly owns. Police believe the shooting is the result of an attempted robbery.

Boyd has been arrested and is being held in the Copiah County jail.

CSPD says two more suspects have been identified. If you have any information, please contact the Crystal Springs Police Department at (601) 892-2121.

The department previously reported that Nhekhil Quajaylon Lamar Scott was involved in Bashar’s death. However, on December 4, the department announced on its Facebook page that Scott was not involved and that the information investigators received was inaccurate.

“After further investigation, it has been determined Scott was not involved in Bashar’s death,” the police department said in a statement. “We regret the information our investigators received earlier was inaccurate. From what we understand, N. Scott does not have a criminal history and is a law-abiding citizen. We have removed his photo and information from our earlier post.”

