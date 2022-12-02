LawCall
Man in critical condition after being shot in the chest in Hinds County

(MGN)
By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Dec. 2, 2022 at 3:55 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
HINDS CO., Miss. (WLBT) - A man is in critical condition after being shot in the chest in Hinds County Friday. It happened on Northside Drive in Bolton.

Hinds County Sheriff Tyree Jones says Russell Smith, 51, shot Lacorius Hodge, 40, in the chest during an altercation.

According to the sheriff, Smith is in custody. Hodge was airlifted to UMMC and is in critical condition.

