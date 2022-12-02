Man in critical condition after being shot in the chest in Hinds County

HINDS CO., Miss. (WLBT) - A man is in critical condition after being shot in the chest in Hinds County Friday. It happened on Northside Drive in Bolton.

Hinds County Sheriff Tyree Jones says Russell Smith, 51, shot Lacorius Hodge, 40, in the chest during an altercation.

According to the sheriff, Smith is in custody. Hodge was airlifted to UMMC and is in critical condition.

