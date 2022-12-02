LawCall
JSU student shot, killed on campus; person of interest in custody

By Sharie Nicole
Published: Dec. 2, 2022 at 10:24 AM CST|Updated: 5 hours ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation and Jackson State University Campus Enforcement are investigating a homicide on the school’s campus.

It happened around 8 a.m. Friday morning.

Hinds County Coroner Sharon Grisham Stewart confirmed the male victim was shot and found inside a vehicle on campus. WLBT crews saw a Dodge Charger being towed away from the scene.

JSU President Thomas K. Hudson released a statement Friday, saying, “It is with a heavy heart that I confirm the death of a JSU student. The loss of a young person is always a devastating circumstance for our campus community. Our thoughts are with the family during this difficult time.”

While details are slim, Hudson went on to say that a person of interest is in custody.

JSU’s president said grief counselors were on hand Friday offering support to students.

The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation also released a statement saying it was working with campus police to investigate.

